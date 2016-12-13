Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in 2016 home invasion

The Temple Police Department said a man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Temple home invasion that took place in Dec. 2016.

31-year-old Quentorius Tramaine Simmons of Temple was charged on Thursday.

Simmons was already in the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served with the warrant.

On Dec. 13, 2016, at approximately 11:46 p.m. Temple Police responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of South 10th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that two males had forced entry into the residence and demanded money.

The suspects shot the male victim before running away. It is unknown if anything was taken from the residence.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Simmons is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

