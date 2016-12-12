Killeen-Cove Chiefs sends all four teams to state championship

For the first time ever, the Killeen-Cove Chiefs are sending four teams to the state championship. The team was established in 2011 by Dale Seitter to provide a competitive football alternative for kids in the Fort Hood area.

The Chiefs are in the Texas Youth Football Association that competes against over 100 organizations across Texas. Age groups range from 4 to 11 years old and are split up into four groups based on their age.

Players have been practicing, watching films and working hard in order to get ready to play in their title games this weekend.

Coach Kristopher Whitney coaches the junior group and is very proud of all four teams. He says the best thing about being out on the field is seeing the kids enjoy it.

"As a child, I grew up playing football and to be able to see the smiles and the joys on the kids faces now is the same feelings I went through as a kid and they were some of the best moments of my life," Whitney said.

Amontae Allen has been with the Chiefs for years and can say that he now sees hard work really does pay off.

He says making sure everyone pays attention at practice and believe in themselves has helped them get this far.

"I've never made it before in the 7 years that I played so it's good," Allen said. "We have a good enough team. We played hard, hard work and we made it to the championships."

All four teams are hoping to bring the title back to their community and will finish their last week of practices and will head to Frisco this weekend.

