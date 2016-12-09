Investigation underway to find out why vacant Temple house has gone up in flames twice

An investigation is underway after a vacant house in Temple went up in flames twice in less than three weeks.

The house, which is on North 2nd Street and East Munroe Avenue, first caught on fire on Nov. 26.

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said that fire left attic and roof damage.

Less than three weeks later, on Dec. 8, the house caught on fire again.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. and was under control just after midnight Friday.

Pechal said the house is a total loss.

No one was inside, and no one was hurt.

The cause and origin of both fires are under investigation, he said.

