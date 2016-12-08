Scott and White McLane Children's Medical Center hosts its Annual tree lighting ceremony

The cold weather didn't stop Scott and White McLane Children's Medical Center's Christmas celebration. The Medical center still held its annual tree lighting ceremony but decided to keep most activities inside.

It started with patients and community members gathered in the lobby for entertainment and refreshments. Santa arrived on his sled and greeted everyone outside to light up the Christmas tree.

The ceremony is held every year and is just a way for the medical center to show that they care for those in the community.

Organizer Lisa Gingerich loves being able to see those who come in for treatment enjoying themselves. She says that there is no better feeling then being able to give back to those that they serve.

"We don't necessary see them at their happiest moments," Gingerich said. "So if we can provide a festive environment for them to come out to and just relax and put a smile on their faces that's what we are all about."

The medical center will continue celebrating the Christmas season with it's toy drive and hopes to bring more joy to patients on Christmas Day.



Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.