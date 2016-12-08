Belton High School Students head to Frisco for robotics competition

A group of Belton High School students headed to Frisco to compete in the first ever state UIL B.E.S.T Robotics competition.

The robotics team qualified after they placed 4th at a local competition that was hosted in Waco.

The team is apart of the B.E.S.T program that helps students prepare for the engineering field. The program promotes diversity and students range from freshmen to graduating seniors. Within six weeks students learn how to build a robot properly, marketing skills and how to interact with and work with others.

In this years competition students will use their robots to harvest and plant seeds as a fixing a task for a company or firm. Other parts of the competition includes a marketing presentation, an exhibit booth, spirit and sportsmanship and an engineering notebook.

President of Belton's Robotics team Tom Bednarv says that preparing for this competition will is something that will help him with his future.

"We put a lot of work into it so we expect to get something out of it. This program is really great for colleges and getting jobs in the future."

Bednarv, his coach and teammates hopes that all their hard work will pay off and they can take it all at the competition.

