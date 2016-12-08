FedEx delivers 275 free Christmas trees to Fort Hood

It was Christmas tree galore on Fort Hood Thursday morning.

Soldiers and their families braced the cold, windy weather for the chance to pick up a free tree.

It was all thanks to the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and FedEx.

The shipping service helped drop off 275 Christmas trees.

Their Trees for Troops program helps give service members real Christmas trees -- just in time for the holiday.

"This is very convenient, too, especially for our families, you know, that don't really have the time to go buy artificial trees. But we always come to this, Trees for Troops. They give us a tree every year that we can't," Spc. Andrew Dejesus said.

Since 2005, FedEx has shipped more than 176,000 real Christmas trees to service members across the world.

