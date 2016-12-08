Belton students raise money for Haiti

A few students at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow are gathering donations for families in Haiti. The project is a part of Purple Heart Day where students will perform services throughout the area.

The service day started after the school was named a Purple Heart campus in Honor of Captain Henry T. Waskow a year ago. The campus decided that the best way to honor Captain Waskow was to give back to the community that he once called home.

But for a group of students, the Belton area was not enough so they decided to partner up with Hope For The Hunger and raised over $3,000 to send packages of food to Haiti.

Student Ruth Lawson lived in Haiti's until she was 7 years old and recently went back to visit this summer. She said when the idea of giving back knew she had to do something to help.

"Haiti has always had a special place in my heart. I'm Excited for our student body to really be able to help someone outside of Belton," Lawson said "It's a way for us to reach out and people to become more aware of what's going on."

Students will be accepting donations all the way up until Purple Heart Day on Wednesday December 14th. If you would like to help the student and donate click here to find out how.



