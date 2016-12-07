State senator files bill to legalize medical marijuana

Senator Jose Menendez filed a bill Tuesday to legalize medical marijuana for patients with chronic and debilitating illnesses. The bill is the ninth marijuana related bill filed for next year so far.

The bill will allow doctors to prescribe cannabis to their patients as an alternative to traditional medication. Senator Menendez said the controversial drug should be looked at like any other medication.

"I don't understand why this particular set of molecules that make up cannabis are any different than an aspirin or than hydromorphone or than anything else that's required," Menendez said.

If the bill passes, Texas will join 28 other states including the District of Columbia that have legalized medical marijuana. Other bills filed involving marijuana legislation could decriminalize the drug as well as replace jail time for possession with fines.

