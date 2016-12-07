Closings in Central Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Closings in Central Texas

(Source: Pexels) (Source: Pexels)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

School & Daycare closings:

  • Hubbard ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16
  • Marlin ISD will be closed on Jan. 16
  • Lometa ISD will start at 10 a.m. and buses will run two hours late on Jan. 16
  • Lometa Junior High basketball will be canceled on Jan. 15
  • Clifton ISD will be closed on Jan. 16
  • Mount Calm ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.
  • Buckholts ISD will be closed on Jan. 16. 
  • Cranfills Gap ISD will have a  delayed start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.
  • Malone ISD will be closed on Jan. 16.

Business closings:

  • Buckholts City Hall will be closed all day on Jan. 16
  • Burnet County offices will be open at 10 a.m. on Jan 16. 
  • Bell County offices will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.
  • Lorena City Hall will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Other closings and delays:

  • Belton ISD is postponing the groundbreaking ceremony for Charter Oak Elementary
  • 2018 Crops Conference at the Bell County EXPO has been canceled.
  • The Killeen Family Recreation Center will open at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16.
  • Bell County Commissioners Court set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 16 has been canceled

The city of Lorena will delay trash pickup for a day.

This list will continue to update.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly