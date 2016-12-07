Killeen Police Department welcomes nine new officers

The Killeen Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for nine new officers Wednesday morning.

The group will be joining the force beginning next week.

The hiring process took more than a year and included a lot of training, such as getting pepper-sprayed and Tasered.

But the officers said it was all worth it.

"It's been just surreal for me. This has been what I've wanted to do since I was a little boy. So being able to come and make that happen ... it's just an amazing feeling," Officer Robert Burnett, who was voted class president, said.

This was the 18th class to pass in a row with a 100 percent pass rate.

