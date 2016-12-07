Avionics Technology student at TSTC paves the way for young girls

A Texas State Technical College student is paving the way for girls locally and throughout the nation when it comes to working on airplanes as a career.

20-year-old Savannah Little is the only person graduating from the Avionics Technology course this semester and already she is using what she learned to make a huge impact on the world.

During the program, students learn about what each wire does on an airplane, in addition to learning about aircraft radios and how to fix them.

Now Little is creating her own business called Savvy Industries where she will repair or create items to send to airline companies nationwide.

"Air France, K-L-M and Lufthansa are a few companies I will be working with," Little said.

Once her repair business takes off, Little said it will be everything she learned in the avionics class that helped make it a success.

"I will fix anything from like a switch on an arm rest to like something in the cockpit it can be anything on the airplane," Little said.

When Little graduates from TSTC on Friday, she will hold an Associates Degree in Applied Science and two different certifications from the Federal communications commission.

