Operation Homefront hosts it's annual Holiday Meals for Military Program

A local non-profit organization is helping out hundreds of local military families this holiday season. Operation Homefront, Walmart and Beam Suntory hosted their annual Holiday Meals for Military program at the Courtyard Marriott in Killeen.

Families were able to register online and were then given a time between 11am and 2pm to come pick up their meals.

At the event, volunteers gave out meal kits that included non-perishable items and coupons to help families make their next full holiday meal.

Inside the event, families were given refreshments, there was a coloring station set up for kids and they even got to take pictures with Santa. There was a table where families and service members could say thank you to sponsors who also helped families carry their meal kits to their car.

Erica Howe is the Community Liaison of Operation Homefront, she says that this is just another way to say thank you to those who serve our country and the families that support them.

"We want to say thank you to them and that we appreciate their sacrifice. This is a small thing we can do for them," Howe said. "Let them know that they haven't been forgotten and that we care about them."

Howe says she is thankful that everyone is getting behind this program but more thankful for all the families she gets to serve.

Other sponsors include Thirty-One, P&G, SAS, Navy Federal Credit Union, Ocean Spray and Boston Beer. The event is just one part of Operation Homefront's "Giving Strength" campaign and will run until the end of 2016.

