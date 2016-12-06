How to protect your home from the cold temperatures and possible damages

With the temperatures dropping, homeowners are hitting the stores and moving quick to winter proof their homes.



But, why exactly is this important?



Robert Murphey of Waco had the answer while shopping at The Home Depot.

"If you ever had a pipe freeze, that would answer your question. A frozen pipe, especially if the water is going in the house, is an expensive item,” Murphey assured.



Experts suggest you first look for exposed pipes around the house.



“Most of the pipes are inside the house, but especially on the sides of the house where you don't have any shrubs or anything to deflect that wind, you want to make sure that you cover those pipes. Any pipes that are exposed coming out of the ground you want to make sure you get those wrapped as well,” Jim Fau, Pro Desk Supervisor at The Home Depot, said.



Also look out for water faucets - an easy to install cover can save from you trouble later.



There are also ways that you can winter proof your home on the inside to prevent the heat from escaping and possibly saving money on your energy bill.



"You have a lot of cold air coming inside the house, that means your heater is running longer. Typically around this time, we see a lot of water heaters that start to fail because they're running more trying to keep the water hot,” Fau said.



Fau also suggests you look for gaps around your windows and doors.



"Thresholds at the bottom of the door are the biggest culprit for letting heat in and out,” Fau said.

Taking a thin strip of insulation with adhesive could prevent air from seeping in and out of windows and doors.



“The extent of the damage can be considerable. It's hard to say just on any given time, but an once of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Fau warned.

Moving to winter proof your home now could save you plenty of money down the road.

