Man accused of stealing ambulance, leading authorities on chase has prior record

The man accused of stealing an ambulance and leading authorities on a multi-county high-speed chase has a prior record, court documents showed.

David Oliver III, 43, was most recently charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000, according to online jail records.

DPS said he stole an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance from the University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin on Saturday morning and led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended just a block from the Killeen Police Department on North 2nd Street.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. D.L. Wilson said in press release Oliver was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but online jail records did not list that charge as of Tuesday morning.

Bell County court documents showed this wasn't Oliver's first felony charge.

In 2013, Oliver was charged with robbery with bodily injury. Police said Oliver stole clothing from the Dillard's at the Temple Mall and ran out. An employee and a witness chased him in the parking lot. Oliver "struck" and "bit" the witness, according to an arrest affidavit.

In 1992, Oliver was charged with burglary of a habitation. An arrest affidavit showed Oliver and another man forced themselves into a Killeen residence and threatened to shoot one of the people inside. Both Oliver and the other man left before police arrived. A resident told police a VCR was stolen.

Online jail records showed Oliver was still in jail as of Tuesday morning.

