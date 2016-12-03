Copperas Cove celebrates their annual Christmas parade

Despite some parade cancellations due to the weather, the city of Copperas Cove did host their annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

It started at 3:00 p.m. outside of Copperas Cove High School. Dozens of families showed up to participate in the event.

In addition to the parade, there was storytime with Santa, a coloring contest and Christmas carols.

One event organizer, Regina Castillo, said the parade has been going on for over 40 years, therefore the community wasn't going to let the rain stop them from enjoying this annual event.

"People are ready to get into the holiday spirit. Thanksgiving is over and its time to get ready for Christmas, it's just been a fun weekend its a little wet but we just pulled out our umbrellas and kept going," Castillo said.

The festivities will continue throughout the weekend. If you missed a chance to participate on Saturday, the fun will resume Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

