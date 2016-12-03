GoFundMe created for Limestone County deputy assaulted at Waco club

A GoFundMe was created for the Limestone County sheriff's deputy who was assaulted while working as security for a Waco nightclub.

The assault happened on Nov. 26 at Junction 84.

Deputy Tracy Edwards suffered a broken wrist and broken ankle.

Edwards will have surgery on Monday and will need 8-12 weeks of recovery, according to a Limestone County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The GoFundMe was created Saturday morning. More than $800 has been raised.

