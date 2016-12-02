Morgan's Point Resort's Annual Christmas Parade postponed due to weather

The Morgan's Point Resort Annual Christmas Parade and Gathering has been postponed.

The parade was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Morgan's Point Resort Fire Chief John Phillips said the event was postponed because of inclement weather.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.