H-E-B celebrates their 17th annual Feast of Sharing

Thousands of Central Texans gathered at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple for the 17th Annual HEB Feast of Sharing Dinner. The dinner allowed community members to converse, have a full course meal and enjoy live entertainment.

H-E-B started this event in 1989 and it has grown to over 33 locations across the state and in Mexico. This event is a feature of H-E-B's Food Bank Assistance program that works all year long to help prevent hunger.

In addition to having a great meal H-E-B pharmacists provided free blood pressure screenings, glucose screenings and free flu shots to those who needed them.

Hundreds of volunteers spent hours serving glazed ham, stuffing, mash potatoes, drinks and a friendly smile. David Boozer was volunteering for the first time and he is thankful that he got a chance to serve his community.

"Being able to help out,converse with people, smile, share a laugh or two is really fulfilling," Boozer said.

H-E-B's Sharing Feast Coordinator Tamra Jones says that seeing everyone working hard together for a greater cause is what this season is all about. She hopes that those who attended felt the love and appreciation that H-E-B has for them.

"Its a way for us to say thank you for shopping with us, being our customer and celebrating the season," Jones said.

Jones says that they are still traveling thorough Central Texas and invited everyone to join them in their celebration. Click here for a list of locations of where H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be next.

