Amazon brings lockers to Central TX area in time for the holidays

Amazon Lockers were recently introduced to the Central Texas area.

It's making shopping for the holidays easier.

The Amazon Lockers guarantee that you'll have a package waiting for you when you get off work by allowing you to select that your order be shipped to the Amazon locker nearest you instead of your home.

"That'll be more convenient especially for those who work can't stay at home when the delivery is coming. I'll be able to pick it up at my convenience, so I think it's exciting,” said Lydia Santibañez of Temple.

Amazon sends you a code via text message and you input that code using the touch screen to open the locker to your package.

"One of the nice things if you are shopping for holidays gifts, and you don't want your spouse or your kids the gift that you may have bought them, you can ship it to a locker and pick it up.Then, hide it from them before holiday, so they don't know what they're getting,” said Jim Billiorama, an Amazon spokesperson.

Another reason to use the Amazon Lockers - to prevent the package swipers from snatching holiday gifts from your front porch.

"I won't have to worry about it being stolen from my front door step,” added Santibañez

Shoppers have three days to pick up your order once Amazon sends you a code before it is sent back to an Amazon facility.

