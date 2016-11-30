Dozens attend unaccompanied Army veteran's burial

An Army veteran was laid to rest Wednesday morning, surrounded by the Central Texas community.

Galen Bruce Pearson was given a proper burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Pearson was unaccompanied, but not alone as dozens of service members and community members paid their respects.

The service began with an honor guard team firing three volleys from rifles and the playing of taps.

The flag was presented to the cemetery's chief on-site representative, Doug Gault, who stood in as Pearson's family.

"Even though it says unaccompanied, we want everybody to know that he does have family, and it's the community of Central Texas. He has family. We are his family. So he's not unaccompanied anymore," Gault said.

Pearson served in the Army from August 1975 to June 1998.

