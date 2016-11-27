TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler causing heavy delays on I-3 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler causing heavy delays on I-35 SB in Lorena

LORENA, TX (KXXV) -

An overturned 18-wheeler was causing heavy delays on I-35 southbound in Lorena Sunday morning. 

The 18-wheeler overturned near exit 322. 

It was blocking two lanes. Only one lane was open as of 9:45 a.m. 

The impact damaged the trailer and scattered debris on the shoulder near the frontage road. 

A firefighter at the scene said the cleanup should take about an hour or so. 

The firefighter said the driver of the 18-wheeler was doing okay. 

