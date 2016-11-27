TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler causing heavy delays on I-35 SB in Lorena

An overturned 18-wheeler was causing heavy delays on I-35 southbound in Lorena Sunday morning.

The 18-wheeler overturned near exit 322.

It was blocking two lanes. Only one lane was open as of 9:45 a.m.

The impact damaged the trailer and scattered debris on the shoulder near the frontage road.

A firefighter at the scene said the cleanup should take about an hour or so.

The firefighter said the driver of the 18-wheeler was doing okay.

