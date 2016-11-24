Man killed in early morning crash identified

One man is dead following an early morning crash on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police said the driver of a 2005 Ford van was traveling westbound when the driver of a 2011 Honda Civic, driven by Antwan Devon Garland, 38, driving the opposite direction crossed the center lane into the path of the van.

Garland was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the van had minor injuries.

