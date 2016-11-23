Holiday travelers driving through Central Texas experience heavy traffic

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year and many Central Texans are on the road to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Officials say around 10:00 p.m. is when people should start to see heavy traffic slow down but unfortunately that hasn't been the case throughout the day.

Since Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation has sent out multiple alerts for collisions happening along the I-35 freeway.

Most of those took place around the Temple, Bruceville-Eddy and Belton areas.

We asked officials if drivers should seek alternative routes like Highway 77 or 317, but they predicted those routes would be just as crowded considering the amount of people traveling for the holidays.

Public Information Officer for TxDOT Ken Robinson said because of the construction on the roads, people really need to be cautious while driving the freeways.

"Active work zones in that we've got cones and barrels and barriers along the road way it makes it a little challenging for some motorist to be able to get through there," Roberts said.

He also said the construction along I-35 and the increase in the amount of people driving has likely played a role in the many collisions that have happened Wednesday.

People who plan on traveling Thanksgiving Day should consider leaving early Thursday morning when there are less drivers on the road.

