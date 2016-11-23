Fort Hood's Operation Iraqi Freedom DFAC wins 'Best Dining Facility' trophy

Five Fort Hood dining facilities competed for the "Best Dining Facility" trophy Wednesday.

They got to show off their skills while also providing Fort Hood soldiers and their family members some Thanksgiving meals.

About a handful of judges visited each of the facilities throughout the afternoon.

They judged on categories like decorations, food quality, and ice sculptures.

Operation Iraqi Freedom DFAC Staff Sgt. Ashley McKinley took the old-school route.

"I wanted to do a theme that was museum-based. Let's go back to the traditional Thanksgiving. Let's bring these people in. Give them some history," McKinley said. "I know the soldiers loved it, and that's the main thing."

Her facility, which took home the trophy, told the Thanksgiving tale and featured a Native American, a pilgrim, and a turkey made out of cake and other edible ingredients, among other items.

It took a group of nine and about two and a half weeks to put it all together.

