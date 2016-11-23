Man airlifted to hospital after possible drive-by shooting in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Tina Amerson said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.

Amerson said the man was conscious and breathing when he was airlifted to the hospital.

She said it's being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting.

No further information was available.

