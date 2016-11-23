Overnight drive-by shooting in Killeen leaves one injured - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Overnight drive-by shooting in Killeen leaves one injured

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen police are on the lookout for a gunman after a drive-by shooting that left one man injured and hospitalized.

Officers rushed to the 4200 block of July Drive around 11:30 Tuesday night after getting word of gunfire.  Police say one person was shot, but is expected to be okay.  Police add there’s currently no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

