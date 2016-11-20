Water main break temporarily shuts down Waco road

Waco officials said water started overflowing onto the street at the intersection of Bosque Boulevard and Fish Pond Road at 7:30pm Saturday evening.

City workers placed cones along Bosque Boulevard and closed a portion of Fish Pond Road while working to resolve the issue.

Some water from the break had flowed into nearby storm drains.

It's not yet known what caused the main break to occur.

