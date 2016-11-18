Liberty Hill Middle School hosts Science Olympic Day

Liberty Miller Middle school in Killeen celebrated their 14th annual Science Olympic Day on Friday.

Students from each grade got the chance to merge creativity and science.

This year kids made roller coasters using Newton's physics laws.

Science teacher Roger Allen said each year they try to make the activities a little more challenging for students to promote critical thinking.

“I like the creativity, sometimes we squander that in the classroom, this gives them a chance to collaborate with their colleagues. We get to specialize maybe go beyond the limits to kind of challenge their higher educational critical thinking skills”, Allen said.

This event happens every year and each group students took home trophies to showcase their accomplishments.

