Bell County two vehicle crash claims two lives

A two vehicle crash just northwest of Belton has claimed the life of two Belton residents. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near Sparta Road and Sparta Oaks Drive in Bell County.

Texas DPS responded to the call and to investigate the crash. DPS Sergeant David Roberts said a Honda Civic, driven by Michael Renick, age 30, of Belton, was traveling westbound on Sparta Road, and drifted into the eastbound lane of Sparta Road, and collided head-on with a Suburu Forester driven by 75-year old Frances Idoux, also of Belton. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Renick died at the scene of the crash, while Idoux died in the ambulance en route to the hospital. Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounce both dead.

A sample of Renick’s blood was collected and sent to the Texas DPS crime lab for analysis. DPS said there are no charges pending.

