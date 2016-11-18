Killeen police involved in overnight barricade & standoff situation

Killeen police were involved in a standoff situation in the 2100 block of Hunt Drive at an apartment—after responding to a domestic violence call shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say shots were fired, but everyone got out of the apartment safely, and that a man barricaded himself inside.

The department’s tactical response unit was dispatched. The suspect as taken into custody at 3:36 a.m. without incident.

