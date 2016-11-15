Killeen City workers plan to move from city hall

The Killeen city council and city hall workers are a step closer to moving out of the city hall building.

During Tuesday evening's council workshop, members discussed the current city hall building and how it needs a minimum of $1.8 million dollars in repairs to bring it up to city standards.

Instead of fixing what's broken, the city will likely move into the arts and activity center downtown which would expand the amount of space it currently has.

However, it would also force out the businesses that currently occupy the art center right now. However, if those organizations are evicted they would be asked to pay back a large portion of a grant they received to start their business.

Council members agreed that they don't want to see any organizations thrown out on the streets. Therefore, they're working together to find those businesses other locations before they move in.

