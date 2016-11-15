Humane society rescues over 40 horses, some malnourished

The Humane Society of North Texas rescued over 40 horses from a property in Hill County on Tuesday.

The rescue came after several complaints from people seeing sick and malnourished horses at the property. After investigations by the HSNT and the Hill County Sheriff's Department, a seizure warrant was executed around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The warrant was for 45 horses, four dogs and three donkeys. The horses will be sent to equine centers around the state to be treated for malnourishment, dehydration and various illnesses.

A hearing will be held Monday for the owner of the animals to state their case as to why animal cruelty charges should not be charged against them. A justice of the peace will decide if charges should be filed against them in district court.

Police said there are at least 20 horses buried in a cemetery on the property.

If anyone wants to donate to the Humane Society, visit this website and select the Equine Program.

