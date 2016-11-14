Brooke Bednarz joined the News Channel 25 team as a reporter in November 2016.

She graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, with a bachelor’s degree in public relations in May 2016. While at Tech, Brooke was a host and producer for the official show of Texas Tech Athletics, the Double T Insider, that airs weekly on Fox Sports Southwest.

Originally from Prosper, Texas, Brooke is excited to start her career in Central Texas and be a part of the KXXV family. She enjoys all things sports, good food, movies and spending time with family and friends! Feel free to stop and say hello if you see her around town!

If you have any story ideas, please email Brooke at bbednarz@kxxv.com.

Find Brooke on Facebook and Twitter!