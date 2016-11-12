Salado celebrates their 55th annual Scottish Festival

The Salado community kicked off their 55th annual Scottish Festival at the Arts Center Saturday.

Organizers say this is one of the oldest Scottish festivals in the state. Families were able to come out and enjoy some food fun and live entertainment while learning about history.

There were around 40-different Scottish tents representing their heritage, while families participated in activities like the bagpipe competition and Scottish dancing. In addition to a parade that was hosted in the afternoon.

Board member Beverly Turnbo said this festival is a way to keep Salado's cultural history alive.

"It’s important to support having the historical museum - it’s the museum that tells the story of Salado. Keeping a history alive in these towns is a way to help not only the new children and the young people know about its history, but also to make sure that the stories continue to be told," Turnbo said.

Organizers said the festival will continue throughout the weekend and will end Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.