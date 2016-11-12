Science Saturday takes over University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Families participated in the annual Science Saturday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.

Families were encouraged to come out and learn about science with their children in a fun way.

There were three floors for children to explore activities in chemistry, biology, and math.

Biology Professor Dr. Cat Early said events like this allow everyone to have fun while learning something new.

"Science is such an important part of everyday life, for all ages and a lot of kids get, they get frustrated with science when they get about junior high and high school. So while they still think it’s fun, while they still think it’s exciting, we need to build that foundation and show them that science is not just about sitting in class memorizing facts, but about exploration," Dr. Early said.

Organizers said families used to pay a small fee to participate, now they're are asked to bring non- perishable items that will be donated as their entry fee.

