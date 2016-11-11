Veterans talk about what they expect from their next president

This year Veterans Day comes just three days after soldiers learned who their next commander-in-chief will be.

Donald Trump's election likely means lots of changes and veterans expressed what changes they would like to see in the near future.

"I would really like to see them putting more money into making sure that there are enough doctors at veteran’s hospitals," veteran David Burgess said.



Burgess is just one of many veterans who's hopeful that President Trump will improve healthcare for those who've served.



"The facilities in some of the veteran’s hospitals are quite poor. It would be very, very good to see them upgrade the facilities and make it so there isn't such a terrible waiting list for these veterans who really need these services," Burgess said.



While most veterans said, they feel honored to be celebrated on Veterans Day for the sacrifices they've made for this country, they don’t always feel like the Veterans Affairs Department appreciates them the same. Thus, they believe there are multiple areas that need improvement.



"Maybe doing some things with medication doing some things to help vets with medication. Because that’s mostly what veterans struggle with just medical services and medication."

Healthcare, benefits and response time were also issues were veterans expressed concern, and they’re hopeful to see these things change once Donald Trump moves into the oval office.

Nevertheless, they’re honored to receive so much recognition on this Veterans Day.

