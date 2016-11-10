CTX school holds Veterans Day parade in hallway

Veterans Day came a day early at one elementary school in Waco Thursday.

Harmony Science Academy held a small parade in the hallways of the school to honor and remember those who have served America.

Campus Outreach Coordinator Noey Meza Organizers said he put the event together after his son asked if his great-great uncle, a veteran, could come in and speak. Meza said he thought he would like to bring in more veterans so the entire school could take part, so they went to the local VFW to find veterans, seven of whom served in WWII.

One of them, Charles Alford, said events like the parade at the school are important because the younger generations need to know what the older generations did for them.

It's an opportunity to share that he said he does not take lightly and is so grateful to have.

"Because they're appreciative, they're interested,” Alford said. “They may not know what we're talking about, but they know there is something connected with the war that they'll find out more about later."

Students also appreciated getting a visit from veterans.

"They're awesome," second graderJoel Zuniga said." They never stopped fighting for us."

After the parade, veterans sat down with students from kindergarten to third grade to tell them stories about the wars and their lives.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.