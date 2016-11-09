Copperas Cove voted to change liquor laws

Voters in Copperas Cove have changed the city's liquor laws, after a group of registered voters organized a petition to help.

Organizer Mitchell Lofton said with this change liquor is now allowed to be sold in the city but that was not the only motive for organizing this petition.

"I wanted all alcoholic beverages and mixed beverages to be approved that covered everything. So what that meant was if someone wanted to open a store and sell it by the bottle they can do that now," Lofton said.

Lofton said it took three years to get enough valid signatures on a petition to actually get it on the ballot.



Now people are able to sell liquor in Copperas Cove opposed to before when people could only get beer and wine at one restaurant by having a membership called the uni-card. However, organizers want people to know the mission behind this petition was not only about the alcohol but also about the economy.



"Were hoping that it brings new businesses new opportunities and new jobs and that was our main goal it had nothing to do with the alcohol because they're already getting it anyway," Lofton said.

Even though more than 80% of voters in the Copperas Cove said yes to the change on Election Night there were some mixed reactions concerning this change.

"I know they've said its good for the economy but my concern is really not so much that but rather the safety of our communities and I don't know that, that would be something good for it," Josie Mendez said.

Other residents expressed excitement about the new liquor laws.

"Yeah we definitely are because we like to go out every now and then and there's only one place to go, so it would be nice to get a couple more places in," Mariah Marez said.

