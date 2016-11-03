Baylor Scott & White Health celebrates Temple hospital's new name

Baylor Scott & White Health celebrated its Temple hospital's new name Thursday morning.

Previously, its Temple location was called Scott & White Memorial Hospital.

As of Thursday, it's called Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.

The hospital, which has served Temple and surrounding communities for almost 120 years, hasn't had its name changed since 1950.

"We're updating the name hospital to medical center to reflect all the services that we're providing. We're maintaining our legacy name Scott & White to demonstrate the brand value of Scott & White nationally and our 100-year heritage that we've had in this community," Baylor Scott & White Health Temple Region President Shahin Motakef.

Dozens of people packed the Mayborn Auditorium to celebrate the name change, including Temple Region Chief Medical Officer Stephen Sibbitt.

"Medical Center has a much broader meaning to it. It's not just the acute hospital care. But it's also the care of patients and the community outside the hospital," Sibbitt said.

Last month, McLane Children's Hospital had its name changed to McLane Children's Medical Center.

