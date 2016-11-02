Rollover wreck in Belton sends man to hospital

A man was in the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving went off the road and rolled down a hill in Belton.

It happened about 8:15 a.m. on the westbound U.S. Highway 190 frontage road, about a mile north of Simmons Road.

Central Bell County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Worsdale said the man crawled out of the car on his own.

He had minor injuries. An ambulance took him to Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.

A DPS trooper said the man may have been driving too fast on the wet road when he lost control of the car.

A wrecker was at the scene to remove the car.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.