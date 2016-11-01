Search on for man who tried to kidnap woman

Bryan police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman Tuesday morning.

They said around 11 a.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road where a woman reported the suspect grabbed her. She was able to fight him off and run. That's when she heard a car take off.

Police said the suspect is Hispanic and between 22 and 28 years old. He's between 5' 3'' and 5' 5'' and 210 and 220 pounds with short hair.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (979) 209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).

