Two truck accident shuts down I-35 in Waco overnight

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
A two truck accident on I-35 northbound at the 18th-street bridge shut down the highway overnight for several hours.  Waco Police on the scene said the call about an accident involving two trucks—one a UPS truck and the other a semi carrying auto parts—came in around 1:45 a.m.  There was debris strewn across the highway.  No one was injured in the wreck. The highway was cleared and opened back up shortly before 6 a.m.

