Driver injured after crashing into deer

By Ryan Fite, Photographer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Officials say a woman hit a deer while driving on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred near Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway outside of Waco.

The driver was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for unknown injuries. Her car faced extensive damage from the incident.

Police blocked off portions of the road so crews could clear the scene.

