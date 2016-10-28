Mullin ISD parents claim staff members bullied their children

A Mullin Independent School District parent is claiming she had to remove her son from the district after he was being bullied by staff members.

Her son claims for about a year he experienced name calling and sometimes even marks being left on him from people throwing objects.

Those are just a few of the bullying incidents that this senior student said happened to him while attending Mullin High School.

"Finishing school being happy was my goal and I'm not finishing happy here, so I'm leaving," said the student.

Parents did not want their identities revealed for safety reasons, but they wanted other parents to know what their family has experienced.

"This school district needs a big cleaning and to let them know that bullying is not allowed," they said.

Getting ready for college and planning senior trips is usually the objective for most seniors, but instead, this student now has to adjust to a new school environment.

"I want my kids to be able to go to Mullin, I live in this district but certain teachers and personnel do not even really care about the students."

That's why this mom withdrew her son from the district because she feared for her child's safety and she said this wasn't a positive learning environment.

"This has really traumatized these kids. So my kids are in different school districts, they will remain there and my kids will not ever return back to Mullin," she said.

This is the second family who expressed concerns about staff members bullying their children in this school district.

The superintendent for Mullin ISD Kristi Mickelson said due to federal guidelines she was unable to share any information on if these allegations were being investigated.

