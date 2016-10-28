Breast cancer patient is surviving one laugh at a time

Going through breast cancer can take a toll on patients physically and emotionally. For one Killeen woman, a nurse by profession, decided that that wouldn't be her.

Kimberly Hancock is a unique cancer patient in that she's deciding to beat breast cancer with her contagious sense of humor. She's surviving one laugh at a time.

“I could tell you exactly it was 4:45 p.m. on the 5th of February when you get the call, and she says 'you have cancer,'” recalled Hancock.

A phone call that, at age 51, would forever change Hancock's life.

"This is actual cancer. I just never expected it,” she said.

Since then, Hancock has gone through surgery, chemotherapy and now radiation therapy.

"Going through cancer treatment is really a rough thing. It's not for the weary, but it's what we have to do.”

Hancock is a uniquely uplifting cancer patient.

"Everyday, I came into chemo. I had my bald head. I was decked out, and my thing was I always wore my five to six inch heels, always. I had my Starbucks, and I was like, hello--she's arrived! That was my thing!"

Her playful spirit has been key in battling cancer.

"She just brought that air of freshness with her that seemed to make everybody happy and every cheerful, which lasted for hours even after she left,” said Dr. Bansal, Hancock’s oncologist with Baylor Scott & White Health.

"[Dr. Bansal] was asking me serious questions like, how are you feeling? Have you had this, that? And I go--yeah, there's a couple problems I have. Number one, what are we gonna do about my weight gain? Number two, my feet are swollen, and I can't wear my cute shoes."

Her six inch heels also instrumental in helping her tower over cancer

"It was a sign of empowerment literally. I wore my bald head and loved it. And, when you wear six inch heels, come on, how much more empowering can you get?"

And, every visit to the gun range, cancer is her bullseye.

"So why not the gun range, right? Pink power -- girls can do it."

Hancock stressed that emotional support has also been instrumental in her fight against breast cancer.

"I can promise that if you don't reach out or talk to someone, this won't go as smoothly."

Kim is a superhero. "I have cancer and I’m surviving. What's your superpower?"

Hancock is documenting each step of her breast cancer journey in hopes of inspiring other women going through a similar experience.

