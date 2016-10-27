Killeen ISD conducts town hall meeting about violence in schools

Killeen ISD held a town hall meeting to address the problems of violence at Shoemaker High School Thursday.

Parents who have children attending the school said the bullying and fights have gotten out of hand and they're demanding changes.

Many of the parents who attended the meeting said they don't feel anything was accomplished.

Some parents expressed concerns of their children coming home almost everyday with videos on her phone of fights happening in school.

Kevin Gable is one parent who attended the meeting who said he's hopeful this meeting will spark a change.

"I hope the school board and the district and the parents also are getting a clear picture of what's actually going on so that we can actually get a clear set of solutions that maybe able to provide some safety and security for our children," Gable said.

Killeen ISD's Superintendent Dr. John Craft said staff members are doing their best to address each issue individually, and they're also working to come up with new programs to combat the violence at schools.

