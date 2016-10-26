Man arrested after overnight high-speed chase identified

The man that led police on a high-speed chase in Bell County has been identified.

Killeen police said the chase started just before 1:30 a.m. after the man drove through a red light on Old FM 440 Road and West Jasper Drive.

The chase then went on U.S. Highway 190 from Killeen toward Copperas Cove, where police said speeds reached 80-90 mph.

The man, Rogers Engleton Jr., 35, crashed his car into a Fort Hood fence, just off of the Clarke Road exit.

Police said he then got out of the car and started running away, but officers were able to catch him.

Engleton was taken into custody. He has several charges pending. He has multiple county warrants as well, police said.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes.

