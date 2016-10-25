Killeen Fire Department has a new ranking system

The Killeen Fire Department is making changes to their ranking system that could save the city money.

Interim Fire Chief Brian Brank asked for the change during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

This new change will allow everyone in the department to feel like there are opportunities for advancement.

Combining Fire Marshall & Deputy Chief ranks and Captain & fire prevention ranks are a few of the changes that will be made.

Chief Brank said that means they can promote people at all levels, which will bring much needed flexibility to the fire department.

"I think this will be well received," Brank said. "No one likes a dead end career path inside of an organization, so I think this will help the Killeen Fire Department, and give us more flexibility inside the fire department as far as our rank structure goes," Brank added.

Chief Brank also said before a promotion, firefighters would need to complete a series of required tests including:

Fire Marshall & Fire Prevention test

Captains test

Battalion Chiefs test

Deputy Chief test

The new change will reduce these into two tests instead of four.

Chief Brank estimates the change will save Killeen between $7,000 and $10,000 a year depending on the number of promotional tests given.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.