Driver in deadly crash identified

We now know the name of the person who died in a crash that shut down Highway 6 Monday afternoon.

Bryan Police said around four they responded to a crash on the 2300 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway and Woodville Road in Bryan.

Michael Gene Richards was driving a Chevy pickup northbound on Highway 6 when he left the road and ran into a concrete support beam for the Woodville Bridge.

Bryan Police said the 62-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died. They do no know why Richards drove the pickup off the road and into the beam.

Northbound traffic on Highway 6 was closed for about two hours.

