Operation Stand Down aims to help homeless veterans

Operation Stand Down Central Texas held their annual event to help homeless veterans and their families in the community Saturday.

The event took place at the National Guard Armory in Killeen. Homeless people in the area were able to come in get a hot shower, clothes, and receive medical and dental attention for free.

The event was created for veterans but other homeless people in need were also able to receive services.

The director of the program, Joann Courtland, said people in Central Texas don't seem to realize how prevalent homelessness is in the area.

"There were over 539 homeless individuals in the Bell, Coryell County area. In addition to the Killeen and Copperas Cove area, and roughly 31 percent of those were veterans," Courtland said.

This organization does provide these services all year round but they host a larger event twice a year.

For daily service Operation Stand Down does have a building for homeless individuals to receive service. To learn more visit the Cove Terrace Shopping Center located inside suite 338.

